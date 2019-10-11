Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Questionable with shoulder
Hightower is questionable to return to Thursday's contest against the Giants with a shoulder injury.
Hightower recorded three solo tackles before exiting the game in the fourth quarter. The former all-pro linebacker is an essential piece of the Patriots stout defense, so the team will be hoping an upcoming long week is enough to get him back and healthy for Week 7 against the Jets. As long as Hightower is out, Ja'Whaun Bentley is in line to take over at linebacker alongside Elandon Roberts, Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy.
