Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Racks up 13 tackles
Hightower tallied 13 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Ravens.
This was Hightower's highest tackle count of the season, surpassing his previous season-best of eight. Hightower was one of the Patriots' main spies on Lamar Jackson, which is likely one of the main reasons for his heightened success. The veteran linebacker will enjoy Week 10's bye week and look to pick up where he left off Week 11 against the Eagles.
