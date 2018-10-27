Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Receives questionable tag
Hightower (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game at Buffalo, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
Hightower was a limited participant at practice this week for the knee issue that apparently cropped up in lat Sunday's win over the Bears. Nicholas Grigsby would likely see an increased role defensively if Hightower is limited or unable to suit up Monday.
