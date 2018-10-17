Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Records first career interception
Hightower recorded two tackles, an interception and a pass defensed across 50 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Chiefs.
This is Hightower's seventh season in the league, but Sunday night marked the first time he has recorded an interception. He returned the Patrick Mahomes attempted pass to the Chiefs' four-yard line, leading to a Sony Michel touchdown run on the next play. Hightower played in 93 percent of the Patriots' defensive snaps Sunday night, trailing only Kyle Van Noy in the linebacker department.
