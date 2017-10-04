Hightower (knee) logged his first sack of the season Sunday against the Panthers in his return to action following a two game absence.

Overall, Hightower had two solo tackles, so the sack was his main contribution on the day. He played 37 snaps (59.0 percent), and should see his workload increase as he regains his health. The 24-year-old is seemingly on track for Thursday's matchup against the Bucs barring any setbacks with his knee.