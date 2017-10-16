Hightower recorded seven tackles (six solo) and one sack in Sunday's win over the Jets.

Hightower matched fellow inside linebacker Kyle Van Noy for a team-high in tackles in what was easily his most productive outing of the regular season so far. Hightower only has 13 total tackles and two sacks this season, but after playing in 69 of the team's 76 defensive snaps Sunday, he may start to see more opportunities for increased production in the coming weeks.