Hightower (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Hightower sat out New England's previous two tilts due to his sprained knee. He's expected to jump back into the starting lineup, though he may see a limited role if the team tries to ease his workload to prevent worsening the injury. Expect Kyle Van Noy to see some extra reps once again if Hightower is limited.

