Hightower (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, John Wilcox of the Boston Herald reports.

Hightower suffered his shoulder injury Sunday night against the Falcons, one week removed from racking up seven tackles (six solo) and one sack against the Jets. Inexperienced linebacker Marquis Flowers will likely continue taking first-team snaps until Hightower is healthy again.

