Hightower (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jets.

It's unclear how Hightower picked up the injury, but he suffered it late in the second half. Considering the game was out of reach when he left the game, it's likely the team keeps the veteran out of the game in order to preserve him from further injury. In any event, Jaime Collins is in line to fill in for Hightower at one of the outside linebacker positions.

