Hightower notched six tackles (three solo) and one sack during Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Texans.

Hightower now has four sacks on the season, and he's within striking range of his career-best mark of six sacks. The veteran linebacker plays a key role in New England's defense, but he doesn't provide enough consistency as a run stopper to carry must-start value in IDP formats.

