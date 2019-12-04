Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Tallies another sack
Hightower notched six tackles (three solo) and one sack during Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Texans.
Hightower now has four sacks on the season, and he's within striking range of his career-best mark of six sacks. The veteran linebacker plays a key role in New England's defense, but he doesn't provide enough consistency as a run stopper to carry must-start value in IDP formats.
