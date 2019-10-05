Play

The Patriots expect to have Hightower (shoulder) available in Week 5 against the Redskins, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.

Hightower is officially listed as questionable, but this news suggests he's more likely than not to suit up. His return would be a boon for an already fearsome defensive unit in a highly favorable matchup.

