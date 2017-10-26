Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Team not ruling out for season
Hightower (pectoral) is scheduled to visit Dr. James Andrews for an evaluation Thursday, after which the Patriots will have a better idea regarding the extent of his injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
It's believed that Hightower is dealing with a torn pectoral muscle, but he'll visit Andrews for a second opinion with the hope of hearing better news. If Andrews confirms the initial diagnosis, Hightower would likely require season-ending surgery to address the injury, creating a significant void on the second level for the Patriots. David Harris would likely be first in line to move into the starting lineup in Hightower's stead, but Shea McClellin (undisclosed) could enter the mix as well once he's activated from injured reserve. McClellin is said to be progressing well from his unspecified injury and is eligible to be activated as soon as Nov. 12 against the Broncos.
