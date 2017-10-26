Hightower has been diagnosed with a torn pectoral muscle and will miss the remainder of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hightower had already been ruled out this Sunday, but Thursday morning's news serves as a devastating blow to a defense that had already been struggling this year. Over five games this season, Hightower had collected 14 combined tackles and two sacks. This is his sixth season with New England, and will mark his first year in which he fails to amass 60 total tackles. In Hightower's stead, look for Marquis Flowers to fill in at linebacker unless the Patriots look outside the organization for a replacement. When Hightower missed two games earlier this year, Flowers saw an uptick in snaps and made three combined tackles.