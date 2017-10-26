Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Undergoes season-ending surgery
Hightower underwent season-ending surgery Thursday to repair a torn pectoral muscle, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Reports surfaced earlier Thursday that Hightower would be shut down for the season with the pectoral injury, but the Patriots waited until the linebacker received a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews before offering confirmation. With Andrew concluding that Hightower would require surgery, the Patriots wasted no time in having the 27-year-old undergo the procedure. Hightower is expected to make a full recovery in advance of the 2018 season, but the Patriots may have to lean more heavily on the likes of reserve linebackers David Harris and Marquis Flowers for the remainder of the current campaign.
More News
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Team not ruling out for season•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: To miss remainder of season•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Out Sunday, possibly longer•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Injures shoulder•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Records seven tackles in win over Jets•
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire: Bye help
With six teams on a bye, finding good players could be tough this week. But Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Podcast: Start/Sit AFC home games
Tevin Coleman at the Jets, Alex Smith against the Broncos and more tough calls for Week 8.
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...
-
Week 8 WR rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...