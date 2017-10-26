Hightower underwent season-ending surgery Thursday to repair a torn pectoral muscle, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Reports surfaced earlier Thursday that Hightower would be shut down for the season with the pectoral injury, but the Patriots waited until the linebacker received a second opinion from Dr. James Andrews before offering confirmation. With Andrew concluding that Hightower would require surgery, the Patriots wasted no time in having the 27-year-old undergo the procedure. Hightower is expected to make a full recovery in advance of the 2018 season, but the Patriots may have to lean more heavily on the likes of reserve linebackers David Harris and Marquis Flowers for the remainder of the current campaign.