Hightower wore a walking boot to protect a toe sprain during the Patriots' championship parade Tuesday, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.

This sounds like a matter of being cautious in a chaotic environment, rather than any level of concern about the injury being serious. Hightower showed no sign of limitation during the Super Bowl, finishing with two sacks, a batted pass and three quarterback hits on 56 defensive snaps (86 percent). He has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $33.5 million contract, with $2 million of his 2019 base salary ($7 million) scheduled to become guaranteed March 17, per overthecap.com. While his regular-season statistics may not justify the lofty salary, Hightower has an impressive history of stepping up when it matters most.

