Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Wears boot at parade
Hightower wore a walking boot to protect a toe sprain during the Patriots' championship parade Tuesday, Jeff Howe of The Athletic reports.
This sounds like a matter of being cautious in a chaotic environment, rather than any level of concern about the injury being serious. Hightower showed no sign of limitation during the Super Bowl, finishing with two sacks, a batted pass and three quarterback hits on 56 defensive snaps (86 percent). He has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $33.5 million contract, with $2 million of his 2019 base salary ($7 million) scheduled to become guaranteed March 17, per overthecap.com. While his regular-season statistics may not justify the lofty salary, Hightower has an impressive history of stepping up when it matters most.
More News
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Cleared for Super Bowl•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Held out of practice Thursday•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Records first sack in loss•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Posts four tackles in loss•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Active Week 10•
-
Patriots' Dont'a Hightower: Listed as questionable•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
2019 NFL Playoff Challenge best lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...