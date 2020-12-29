Moncrief (thigh) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Bills.
Moncrief was unable to suit up last Sunday against the Dolphins after garnering 22 combined offensive snaps between Week 14 and 15 appearances against the Chargers and Rams. Having pushed through after being held to limited practice participation throughout the week, Moncrief is expected to remain a depth option for New England's offense on Monday night. He has generated only two offensive touches over four 2020 appearances.