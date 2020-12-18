Moncrief (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Dolphins.

Moncrief practiced in a limited capacity all week. Since the Patriots' top three wide receivers -- Jakobi Meyers, Damiere Byrd and N'Keal Harry -- are all healthy, the offensive dynamic wouldn't change if Moncrief is ultimately inactive. However, Kyle Dugger likely would take over the kick return duties.

