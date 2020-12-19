The Patriots have ruled out Moncrief (thigh) for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Moncrief's absence will be a marginable blow to New England's depth, but he wasn't expected to have a notable role on offense. Jakobi Meyers, Damiere Byrd and N'Keal Harry will continue to serve as the Patriots' starting trio, but Kyle Dugger could stand to take over on kick returns.
