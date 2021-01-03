Moncrief (thigh) is active for Sunday's game versus the Jets.
Moncrief didn't play an offensive snap in last week's loss to the Bills. He could handle a similar role in Week 17, but he'll still serve as the team's primary kick returner.
More News
-
Patriots' Donte Moncrief: Listed as questionable for Week 17•
-
Patriots' Donte Moncrief: Limited at practice•
-
Patriots' Donte Moncrief: Returns four kicks•
-
Patriots' Donte Moncrief: Active for Monday night•
-
Patriots' Donte Moncrief: Listed as questionable•
-
Patriots' Donte Moncrief: Limited Thursday•