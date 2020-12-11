site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Patriots' Donte Moncrief: Leaves with thigh injury
RotoWire Staff
Moncrief suffered a thigh injury during Thursday's game against the Rams.
Moncrief wasn't targeted before exiting the game. He's made most of his impact this season as a kick returner. For the time being, either Kyle Dugger or Gunner Olszewski will field kicks.
