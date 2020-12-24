Moncrief (thigh) was limited at practice Thursday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Moncrief logged limited practices all last week before he was ultimately ruled out, so it would bode well for his status for Monday's clash versus Buffalo if he is able to participate in full Friday or Saturday. If he ultimately sits out, the most significant impact will be on special teams, as Moncrief has notched only one catch on offense this season.
