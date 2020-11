Moncrief brought in one of his two targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Texans.

In his debut with the Patriots, Moncrief logged just four snaps on offense. While he adds some experience and depth to the team's wideout corps, the 27-year-old is currently behind Jakobi Meyers, Damiere Byrd and N'Keal Harry in the team's pecking order, and as long as that remains the case he'll be off the fantasy radar.