Moncrief finished the 2020 season with one catch on two targets for 15 yards in six games.
Moncrief, who carried once for four yards, also returned seven kickoffs for 165 yards. It remains to be seen if the Patriots will attempt to re-sign Moncrief this offseason, but if he does return to the team in 2021, it would presumably be in a depth/return role.
More News
-
Patriots' Donte Moncrief: Gearing up Sunday•
-
Patriots' Donte Moncrief: Listed as questionable for Week 17•
-
Patriots' Donte Moncrief: Limited at practice•
-
Patriots' Donte Moncrief: Returns four kicks•
-
Patriots' Donte Moncrief: Active for Monday night•
-
Patriots' Donte Moncrief: Listed as questionable•