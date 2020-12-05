Moncrief was signed to the 53-man active roster Saturday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
It's not surprising to see Moncrief officially join the active roster, but it is telling he leap-frogged Isaiah Ford, who the Patriots gave up draft compensation for, to earn one of the final spots on the team's wide receiver corps. Moncrief has hardly played much offensively in his two games with the team, but a 53-yard kick return last week likely made him a valuable commodity from a special teams perspective.