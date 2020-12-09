Moncrief had one carry for four yards during Sunday's 45-0 win over the Chargers.
The 27-year-old wasn't targeted as the Patriots attempted only 22 passes for 130 yards. Moncrief played 15 offensive snaps, tripling his snap total from his first two appearances with the team.
