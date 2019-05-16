Inman's one-year contract with the Patriots includes $300,000 guaranteed and a $100,000 reporting bonus, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The contract also has $300k in per-game roster bonuses and up to $1 million available from incentives. It's a much stronger deal than the ones New England gave to Maurice Harris and Bruce Ellington, while even Demaryius Thomas has less guaranteed money (albeit with larger roster bonuses and a larger cap hit). Phillip Dorsett actually got the strongest contract of the bunch, landing $500k guaranteed on a one-year, $2.6 million deal. The Patriots are throwing numbers at the wide receiver position, with Inman joining the aforementioned players as well as Julian Edelman and first-round pick K'Neal Harry. The team also hopes to eventually add Josh Gordon (suspension) back to the mix, though it isn't quite clear when that might happen. Competition for roles behind Edelman should be fierce.

