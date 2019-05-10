Inman signed a one-year contract with the Patriots on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Inman reportedly had a number of suitors this offseason, but he ultimately decided on New England after a solid stint with Indianapolis in the second half of last season. He will likely compete for a spot as the team's No. 4 wide receiver this offseason behind Julian Edelman, rookie N'Keal Harry and Phillip Dorsett.

