Patriots' Dontrelle Inman: Looks to build momentum in camp
Inman did not distinguish himself during the Patriots' offseason program, Nick Underhill of The Athletic reports.
That said, Inman helped out the Colts down the stretch last season, so there's still a chance the 30-year-year-old can gain some momentum once training camp opens up. To that end, Inman is one of the Patriots' pass-catchers who figures to benefit from the fact that Julian Edelman is expected to miss a few weeks due to a thumb injury.
