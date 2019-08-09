Patriots' Dontrelle Inman: Quiet in preseason opener
Inman caught both of his targets for 23 yards in Thursday's 31-3 preseason opening win over the Lions.
Inman didn't play a significant role in the blowout victory. The 30-year-old wide receiver totaled 810 yards with the Chargers in 2016 but hasn't been able to crack 350 in either of the two seasons since. Unless he earns a larger role in his new team's offense, Inman will remain an afterthought for a third consecutive campaign.
