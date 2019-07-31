Inman (undisclosed) participated in Wednesday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.comreports.

Inman was held out of recent practice sessions due to an undisclosed injury, but now appears to have returned to full health. The 30-year-old wideout will look to build some momentum in training camp while Julian Edelman (thumb) and Demaryius Thomas (Achilles) remain sidelined, and carve out a depth role.

