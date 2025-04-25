The New England Patriots continued to build out their offense around franchise quarterback Drake Maye by selecting Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft just two picks after his Buckeye teammate Quinshon Judkins came off the board to the Cleveland Browns. The Patriots drafted offensive lineman Will Campbell in Round 1 and have now provided Maye with a new best friend in the backfield.

Henderson joins a backfield that features Rhamondre Stevenson as their incumbent starter, but new offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has a history of using multiple backs in his offense. McDaniels also has a history of maximizing running backs who have skill sets in the pass game. Henderson is arguably the highest-upside receiving back in this class. On tape, you can find Henderson running double moves on the boundary, swings, screens, angle routes and wheel routes. He's a natural route runner and an absolute weapon in space on designed touches in the pass game.

What stands out about Henderson is his NFL upside as a pass protecting running back. Henderson was the best running back I graded out on tape in pass protection in this entire class besides LeQuint Allen. This trait could allow him to stay on the field for all three downs. Henderson has the pass receiving upside, the explosion in the run game, he can run between the tackles and doesn't limit your run scheme at all and he can pass block. With Maye posing as a rushing threat on zone read, Henderson should have an advantage in some run situations as well -- all he needs it to go one-on-noe vs. an alley defender to have a chance at taking it to the house at any point.

Dave Richard compared Henderson to Chiefs great and Fantasy Football Hall of Hamer (he's one many of us many of leagues) Jamaal Charles in his extensive scouting report and draft profile, "Fast and light with good hands, Henderson could be as effective as Jamaal Charles was when he was in his prime. Remember, Charles came into the league with concerns about how much work he could handle and he wound up making significant contributions for the Chiefs in five of his first seven seasons, only seeing 300-plus touches in two of the five. Henderson could get to that point -- sooner than Charles did, too.."

Henderson will likely profile as a FLEX option in Fantasy leagues to start his NFL career but could soon take over as an RB2 given his three-down skill set and Stevenson's injury history. The Patriots believe in Henderson taking over a key role on their offense of the future and the pairing with McDaniels is key. Henderson should be a first-round draft pick in all Dynasty leagues and could find his way into the mid-round 1 range.