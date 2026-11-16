The Patriots are concerned that Maye fractured his ankle during Sunday's 35-10 loss to the Lions in Munich, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Schefter, Maye remained in Germany to undergo additional testing to determine whether he needs surgery or not. In any case, Maye looks destined to miss some time beyond the Patriots' Week 11 bye, if not the rest of the season. Tommy DeVito came on in relief of Maye in Sunday's contest and would be the next man up at quarterback for the Patriots, while rookie seventh-round pick Behren Morton is also on hand. The Patriots seem likely to add depth to the position group in the coming days, either to the 53-man roster and/or the practice squad.