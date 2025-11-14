Maye completed 25 of 34 passes for 281 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while rushing four times for two yards in the Patriots' 27-14 win over the Jets on Thursday night.

Maye put together another signature effort, combining efficiency with some chunk plays through the air on his way to his second game of over 280 yards in the last four contests. He did see a five-game streak of multiple touchdown passes come to an end, but he also went without an interception for the first time in four contests. The stellar second-year signal-caller connected with five targets overall, and he hit TreVeyon Henderson for his one touchdown pass from six yards out just before the midway point of the third quarter. Maye should have a very good chance of staying hot Week 12 as well, considering the highly vulnerable Bengals defense pays a visit on Sunday, Nov. 23.