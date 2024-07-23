Coach Jerod Mayo said Tuesday that Maye will "absolutely" have a chance to earn a starting job even though Jacoby Brissett is viewed as the Patriots' top quarterback, Chris Mason of MassLive.com reports.

"If [Maye] comes out here and he lights it up... it could absolutely happen," Mayo said, before adding that Bailey Zappe or Joe Milton could also win the job if they play well enough this summer. It's a lot of coach-speak, but the main point seems to be that Brissett will get most (or all) of the first-team reps early in training camp. Mayo also denied that concerns about the New England offensive line could be a factor in QB decisions, which is what you'd expect him to say publicly even if it isn't true. That said, Maye's status as a No. 3 overall pick means he'll almost certainly make starts this season -- be it in September or December -- even if the O-line struggles or other circumstances make success unlikely.