Coach Jerod Mayo said Tuesday that Maye will have a chance to earn the Week 1 starting job even though Jacoby Brissett is viewed as the Patriots' No. 1 quarterback, Chris Mason of MassLive.com reports.

"If [Maye] comes out here and he lights it up... it could absolutely happen," Mayo said, before adding that Bailey Zappe or Joe Milton could also win the job if they play well enough this summer. It's a lot of coach-speak, but the main point seems to be that Brissett will get most of the first-team reps early in training camp. Mayo also denied that concerns about the New England offensive line could factor into the QB decision, which is what you'd expect him to say publicly even if it isn't true. That said, Maye's status as the third overall pick in this year's draft means he'll almost certainly make starts at some point this season, even if the O-line struggles or other circumstances make immediate success unlikely.