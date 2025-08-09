Maye completed three of five passes for 12 yards in Friday's 48-18 preseason win over the Commanders. He added two rushing attempts for 16 yards and a touchdown but also lost a fumble.

Maye played two drives. He turned the ball over with a fumble on the first but capped the second with a five-yard rushing touchdown. Maye has posted pedestrian passing stats in his young NFL career, but the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has been an effective scrambler, rushing for 30-plus yards in half of his 12 regular-season starts as a rookie. Maye will look to sharpen his passing in the Patriots' second preseason game against the Vikings on Aug. 16.