Patriots' Drake Maye: Building chemistry with new top WR

Maye noted Thursday that things have been going well with him and A.J. Brown since the wideout's arriving in a June trade, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports. "It has been awesome," Maye said on that topic. "I'm really looking forward to playing with him. I'm looking forward to getting to camp and building some chemistry. And I know there's already some there for me. You just gotta throw it near him, and he'll make a play."

The Patriots parted ways with last year's top receiver Stefon Diggs in March but added Romeo Doubs via free agency prior to dealing for Brown, giving Maye a pair of new weapons atop the team's WR depth chart. As Patra notes, Brown is coming off a down season by his standards (78/1,003/7), but a fresh start while working with a talented young QB like Maye could help spur a bounce-back on his part. Maye is coming off a 2025 regular season in which he threw for 4,394 yards with 31 TDs and eight picks in 17 games and ran for 450 yards and four rushing scores en route to finishing as the runner-up for last year's NFL MVP award. On the heels of that strong effort, Maye heads into the coming campaign as a highly sought-after fantasy asset at his position, and the addition of Brown - who profiles as a true WR1 -- should only help his cause in 2026.