Maye completed 31 of 44 pass attempts for 380 yards, two touchdowns and one interception while taking 10 carries for 25 yards and a lost fumble in Sunday's 28-24 win over Baltimore.

Maye bounced back in a big way following last week's zero-touchdown outing in a loss to the Bills. The surging sophomore produced his first 300-yard passing game under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football while leading his team back from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Maye went well over the 300-yard mark in Sunday's statement win to set a new career high for yards in a single game (380). The 22-year-old quickly overcame his first case of adversity and is looking like a true MVP candidate in his first year under head coach Mike Vrabel for the 12-3 Patriots. Fantasy managers should continue starting Maye with confidence ahead of next Sunday's favorable matchup against the Jets.