Maye completed 15 of 25 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Sunday's 19-3 win over the Bears. He added 24 rushing yards on four carries.

The third overall pick in the 2024 Draft got the better of Caleb Williams, the first overall pick, in their first career meeting, but neither rookie quarterback sparkled. Maye did account for the only TD of the game however, finding Ja'Lynn Polk for a two-yard score late in the second quarter to put the Patriots in the lead for good. Maye has a 7:5 TD:INT in five games since taking over the starting job at QB, and he'll look to take advantage of a better matchup in Week 11 at home against the Rams.