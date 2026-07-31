Patriots' Drake Maye: Connecting with Brown in practice

Maye was sharp at Friday's practice, which he started off with a long touchdown pass to A.J. Brown on the first play of the 11-on-11 period, Paul Perillo of the Patriots' official site reports.

Maye enjoyed a breakout sophomore season while facing a historically easy regular-season schedule, but the 2024 first-round pick came crashing back down to earth in the playoffs, as the Patriots made the Super Bowl despite Maye posting the worst playoff performance of all time by expected points added, which finally caught up to New England in a 29-13 Super Bowl loss to the Seahawks. Maye will get a chance to try to avenge that loss to Seattle in the first game of the 2026 regular season Sept. 9, and he'll have a new top target for that rematch in Brown, with whom Maye has started to build a rapport with as training camp progresses.