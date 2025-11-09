Patriots' Drake Maye: Connects for big plays in win
Maye completed 16 of 31 passes for 270 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while adding seven rushes for 13 yards in the Patriots' 28-23 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Maye and the Patriots offense started slowly by netting just 44 yards across 15 plays on their first two possessions, but the second-year signal-caller ignited the unit with a 72-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Williams on the sole play of New England's third drive. He'd add a fourth-down one-yard scoring toss to Stefon Diggs on the final play of the first half, and Maye ultimately finished with his fourth-highest passing yardage total of the campaign. Maye also now has a five-game multi-TD-pass streak heading into Thursday night's Week 11 home matchup against the Jets.
