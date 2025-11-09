Maye completed 16 of 31 passes for 270 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while adding seven rushes for 13 yards in the Patriots' 28-23 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Maye and the Patriots offense started slowly by netting just 44 yards across 15 plays on their first two possessions, but the second-year signal-caller ignited the unit with a 72-yard touchdown pass to Kyle Williams on the sole play of New England's third drive. He'd add a fourth-down one-yard scoring toss to Stefon Diggs on the final play of the first half, and Maye ultimately finished with his fourth-highest passing yardage total of the campaign. Maye also now has a five-game multi-TD-pass streak heading into Thursday night's Week 11 home matchup against the Jets.