Maye is believed to have sustained a significant lower-leg injury that could sideline him for an extended period of time, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and ESPN reports.

Maye, who was forced out of Sunday's loss to the Lions in Munich with what the Patriots at the time reported as an ankle injury, is slated to seek additional medical information, with Rapoport suggesting that it's even possible the QB will miss the rest of the season. In the event that he does miss time following New England's Week 11 bye, Tommy DeVito -- who replaced Maye on Sunday -- and Behren Morton are currently next in line for the team's signal-caller snaps. Moreover, while the NFL trade deadline has come and gone, it's still possible that the 5-5 Patriots could explore options at the position via other team's practice squads or by considering one of the remaining available veteran free agents.