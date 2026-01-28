Maye was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated injury report due to a right shoulder injury.

During the New England's three-game run to Super Bowl LX, Maye has taken an NFL-leading 15 sacks, which may have contributed to a below-average 55.8 completion percentage so far in the playoffs (down from a league-high 72 percent from the regular season). Still, he put up 533 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions, rushed 24 times for 141 yards and one TD and fumbled six times (three lost) during that span. Maye appears to be tending to some residual wear and tear as a result, but his status will continue to be watched during the Patriots' two-week ramp-up period for a matchup with the Seahawks on Sunday, Feb. 8.