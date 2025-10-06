Maye completed 22 of 30 pass attempts for 273 yards, no touchdowns and no turnovers while taking three carries for 12 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over Buffalo.

Maye continued his impressive development in Week 5 despite failing to score a touchdown for the first time this season. The sophomore signal-caller did the dirty work between the 20s, leading a pair of lengthy drives in the second half that RB Rhamondre Stevenson finished off with short rushing scores. Maye is completing an impressive 73.9 percent of his pass attempts through five starts, leading New England to a surprising 3-2 start to the campaign. The North Carolina product should continue offering starter-level production in fantasy in a road tilt against the Saints next Sunday.