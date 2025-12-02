Maye completed 24 of 31 passes for 282 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding six rushes for 12 yards in the Patriots' 33-15 win over the Giants on Monday night.

About the only blemish on Maye's final line was the three sacks he took from the Giants' highly aggressive front, as the second-year signal-caller otherwise was in command from start to finish. He helped stake the Patriots to a 30-7 halftime lead with three- and 33-yard touchdown passes to Kayshon Boutte and Kyle Williams, respectively. Maye didn't have to do much in the second half, but he still netted the third-most passing yards in a game of his career. Maye now has thrown for at least 270 yards in four consecutive contests heading into a Week 15 home showdown against the Bills on Sunday, Dec. 14 following a Week 14 bye.