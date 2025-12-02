Patriots' Drake Maye: Elite efficiency in Week 13 win
Maye completed 24 of 31 passes for 282 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions while adding six rushes for 12 yards in the Patriots' 33-15 win over the Giants on Monday night.
About the only blemish on Maye's final line was the three sacks he took from the Giants' highly aggressive front, as the second-year signal-caller otherwise was in command from start to finish. He helped stake the Patriots to a 30-7 halftime lead with three- and 33-yard touchdown passes to Kayshon Boutte and Kyle Williams, respectively. Maye didn't have to do much in the second half, but he still netted the third-most passing yards in a game of his career. Maye now has thrown for at least 270 yards in four consecutive contests heading into a Week 15 home showdown against the Bills on Sunday, Dec. 14 following a Week 14 bye.
