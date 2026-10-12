Maye completed 26 of 34 passes for 374 yards and four touchdowns while adding 25 yards and another TD on seven carries in Sunday's 45-17 win over the Raiders.

The second-year QB has completely erased his early-season struggles, leading the Patriots to a 21-7 halftime lead and not taking his foot off the gas the rest of the way. Maye completed at least three passes to six different targets, hitting DeMario Douglas for two of his TDs and tossing one each to Hunter Henry and Kyle Williams, and he added a three-yard score of his own in the third quarter. Maye's rushing touchdown was his first of the year, and seven of his eight passing TDs have come in the last two weeks after he began the campaign with a 1:6 TD:INT over his first three contests. Maye will look to stay locked in for a Week 6 clash with the Jets.