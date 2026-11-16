Maye (ankle) will undergo additional testing, but the Patriots expect him to be out for a while, SNF on NBC reports.

After exiting Sunday's loss to the Lions with an ankle injury, Maye now appears likely to miss additional time beyond the Patriots' Week 11 bye. His status for New England's next game against the Chargers is thus in doubt pending the results of the additional testing. Tommy DeVito entered in relief of Maye against Detroit and was ineffective, competing just 12 of 24 pass attempts for 81 yards, one touchdown and an interception. New England appears to be in big trouble on offense.