The expectation is that Maye will see some action in Friday's preseason opener against the Commanders, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Though Maye's playing status for Friday's contest hasn't been confirmed by the team, earlier this week coach Mike Vrabel did note that "most everybody that's healthy should expect to play in the game. How long they'll play, I don't know, but we have to prepare to play in football games and prepare to win football games." Also in the mix to see QB snaps for the Patriots versus Washington are Joshua Dobbs and Ben Wooldridge.