Maye completed 14 of 22 passes for 208 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 20-3 win over the Steelers.

Maye didn't get much going through the air and was picked off on the first possession of the second half but the Patriots rode their defense and running game to a comfortable win. Romeo Doubs stepped up at wide receiver with 96 of Maye's 208 yards through the air in the absence of A.J. Brown (ankle), who is expected to miss six weeks due to an ankle injury sustained in the Week 1 loss to Seattle. Maye is averaging just 193 passing yards and takes a 1:4 TD:INT into a Week 3 road game against the Jaguars.