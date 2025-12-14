Maye completed 14 of 23 passes for 155 yards, no touchdown passes and one interception in Sunday's 35-31 loss to the Bills. He also rushed four times for 43 yards and two touchdowns.

Maye capped the opening drive with an eight-yard touchdown run, four plays after a drive-extending 30-yard pass to Kayshon Boutte, which hit the ground but wasn't challenged in time by Buffalo. The second-year quarterback added a seven-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter, but New England's offense didn't muster much after that outside of two long TreVeyon Henderson touchdown runs. Reigning MVP Josh Allen showed that a substantial gap remains between Maye and the NFL's top tier under center, as Allen threw three touchdown passes to lead the Bills' comeback from a 21-0 deficit and cut New England's lead atop the AFC East to one game. After feasting on an easy schedule for most of the campaign, Maye and the Patriots have a comparatively tougher stretch run, which will continue in Week 16 at Baltimore.